Second Armenian Genealogy Conference to Take Place in Detroit March 17-19

DETROIT, Mich.—Last year, the first ever Armenian Genealogy Conference was held in Watertown, Mass. Following up on the overwhelmingly successful event, a second annual conference will be held this year on March 17-19, in Detroit, Mich. The weekend-long conference will be sponsored by the Armenian Research Center at the University of Michigan-Dearborn. This event is geared for community members of all ages and backgrounds.

The conference will help Armenians delve into their familial roots to discover their ancestry by offering research methods for beginners and advanced genealogists alike. The main morning sessions will give an overview of Armenian genealogy as well as specific panels focused on hidden Armenians, the Ottoman archives, and village life in the Palu region.

Following lunch, there will be a number of concurrent workshops that delve into the Armenian Immigration Project, both beginner and advanced genealogy techniques, DNA testing explained, library and research center resources, real life success stories, and a review of world-wide records available specific to Armenians. Participants have the ability to choose a variety of sessions specific to their interests.

A welcoming reception will be held on the evening on March 17 at the St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic church in Dearborn with a focus on networking for those coming from similar villages and regions. On the evening of March 18, a banquet will be held at the Armenian Congregational Church featuring performances by the Hamazkayin Arax Dance group and music by Harry Kezelian III. On March 19, following church services, a tour of the Alex and Marie Manoogian Museum will be offered, followed by a farewell reception at St. John Armenian church.

All events require registration. Conference details and registration can be found on the website https://www.armeniangenealogyconference.com/.

Other sponsors include the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR), Houshamadyan.org, and the Cultural Society of Armenians from Istanbul.

Photographs and videos from the first conference can be found at http://westernarmenia.weebly.com/armenian-genealogy-conference-2016.html.

The day-long program of the 2016 conference was video-taped by Roger Hagopian, well-known local filmmaker (“Destination Watertown: The Armenians of Hood Rubber” and “Memories of Marash”). The videos (14 parts) are available through the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) YouTube channel: