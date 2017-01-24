Former Armenian PM Hovik Abrahamyan Leaves Ruling Republican Party

YEREVAN—On Jan. 24, Former Prime Minister Hovik Abrahamyan announced that he has decided to leave the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA).

Abrahamyan refused to provide any reasons for the move and did not discuss any future plans. He told RFE/RL’s Armenian service (Azatutyun.am) that he will issue an official statement tomorrow.

Abrahamyan was removed as Prime Minister four months ago in a government reshuffle, which President Sarkisian said would strengthen economic reforms in the country. Abrahamyan had kept a very low profile since then.

The former Prime Minister was one of the RPA’s most influential figures even before being appointed to his post in 2014. He had been responsible for managing the party’s presidential and parliamentary election campaigns since 2008.

The ruling body of the RPA is expected to meet on Jan. 26 to name its campaign manager and to discuss a list of candidates for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Senior official at the RPA secretariat Ruben Tadevosyan said that Abrahamyan’s decision took him by surprise. He added that Abrahamyan had never openly disagreed with the party.

Abrahamyan’s unexpected decision follows the decision of businessman Gagik Tsarukyan to return to politics following a two-year absence, after he was forced to resign as leader of the Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP). The two have had a close relationship in the past.

Meanwhile, a spokeswoman of Tsarukyan declined to rule out the possibility of Abrahamyan joining the new electoral alliance formed by Tsarukyan. “Let’s wait for official statements,” Iveta Tonoyan told Azatutyun.am.