Garo Paylan Appeals to Constitutional Court Over Suspension

ANKARA, Turkey (A.W.)—Armenian member of Turkish Parliament Garo Paylan of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) appealed to the Constitutional Court on Jan. 16 for interrupting his speech and his suspension from Parliament for mentioning the Armenian Genocide, Istanbul-based Agos newspaper reported.

“It is a violation to both the right of immunity and freedom of speech,” said Paylan. In a statement, Paylan explained that his right to speak had been violated based on the “biased stance” of Deputy Parliamentary Speaker Ahmet Aydin. The parliamentary speaker later rejected his request to speak for an additional five minutes, reported Hurriyet Daily News.

Paylan also appealed to the Grand National Assembly, demanding to overturn the decision on his suspension, as it violates the Parliament’s rules of procedure.

“We used to account for 40 percent [of the country’s population]. Now we are barely one out of a 1,000. It seems likely that something happened to us. I define this as a genocide,” Paylan said on Jan. 13 during deliberations on proposed changes to the country’s constitution.

Shortly after his address began, parliamentarians from the Justice and Development Party (AKP) angrily interrupted his speech. AKP Parliamentarian Naci Bostan slammed Paylan’s comments and labeled them as “provocative” and “unfair” while AKP member Metin Külünk demanded that he “correct” the word genocide.

Paylan explained to Turkey based news Dihaber that he was attempting to draw lessons from the past since four main diversities— Armenians, Greeks, Assyrians, and Jews— were lost during World War I. “I mentioned that if we make same mistakes, we may live with same pains,” Paylan told Dihaber.

As a result, Paylan was suspended from attending three parliamentary sessions.