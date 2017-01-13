Some Clarifications About Havresc

The village experienced great development in the 1930’s, including the establishment of a church and school. With further development, it became an Armenian center. At certain points, the young people of the village began to gradually leave in order to find jobs, especially when the Iraqi oil companies were in need of employees. Havresc remained in existence until 1975 when the Iraqi government began emptying all the villages in the area due to the Kurdish movement. The remaining population of Harvresc left after finding work.

In 2003 when Kurdistan began making bigger moves towards development, all the residents of the destroyed villages were encouraged to return to their homes and rebuild their villages. In 2005, Shant Haroutunian from Baghdad and a few other families were the first to return to a deserted Havresc. They ended up establishing residence in the ruined school.

Sarkis Aghajan had already begun implementing the rebuilding of all the Assyrian villages in northern Iraq, which included renovating churches and providing financial assistance. The Armenian Diocese of Iraq took similar measures and, within a year, the houses in the village were all rebuilt and the members of the Armenian community who were living in unsafe regions in Iraq moved to Havresc. The Diocesan Assembly of the Armenian Church of Iraq appointed a committee in charge of governing the village. This governing body always operates under the supervision of the Diocese.

At first, Ohan Janoyan was appointed as village Mukhtar (mayor), but in recent years, the position has been transferred to Murad Vartanian—who, as a member of the Kurdish Party—holds responsibility for the village’s safety.

Havresc is home to about 110 houses, some of which are Assyrian. All households receive monthly financial assistance from the offices of Sarkis Aghajan in addition to different types of assistance provided by the Diocese. A church was also built by a charitable German institution with the help of the Diocese.

A deacon from Havresc was then sent to Etchmiadzin in order to become an ordained priest, so that he may return and serve in Havresc. The government has opened a school where the Armenian language and religion are taught. In addition, Armenian Diocese has donated a bus to the village committee, so students receiving secondary and higher education in Dohuk have a ride to and from school. The bus is also used for other necessities in the village. The Armenian Diocese and the Diocesan Assembly closely monitor the conditions and the financial and social needs of the community in order to provide necessary support.

Kurdistan authorities have begun the construction of a large airport near the village of Havresc, which is expected to be the biggest airport in the northern region (construction is currently at a halt). A concern for the leaders of the Armenian Diocese and the Diocesan Assembly has been whether the airport will cause the residents to make the decision to move to nearly areas. The Diocese continues to work towards the return of the lands belonging to the villagers, so that the villagers can continue to live their rural village life.

During the Centennial of the Armenian Genocide, the Armenian Diocese of Iraq had 10 Armenian khachkars (cross stones) made in Armenia to be donated to the Armenian churches in Iraq. The Armenian church in Havresc also received an Armenian cross stone.