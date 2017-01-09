Armenia Looks to Supply Gas from Turkmenistan

YEREVAN (A.W.) – Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan met with the ambassadors of Iran and Turkmenistan to Armenia, Seyed Kazem Sajadi and Muhammed Niaz Mashalov, in Yerevan on Jan. 9, with the purpose of deepening economic ties and launching trilateral cooperation.

“We are interested in the development of Armenia-Iran-Turkmenistan trilateral economic cooperation. We have the opportunity to increase the growth of trade turnover between our countries, and this meeting being held on the first working day of 2017 is the evidence of the importance of our cooperation,” the press office of the Prime Minister’s office said in a statement.

The meeting focused on the possibilities and prospects for the development of trilateral cooperation in the field of power engineering. The three discussed issues related to energy supply and joint projects. During the exchange of opinions, the parties reached an agreement to set up a joint working group and discuss practical and concrete programs.

Turkmenistan was Armenia’s principle supplier of natural gas in the 1990’s until the Armenian government signed a deal with Russia’s Gazprom, which currently supplies Armenia with about 80 percent of its gas. The rest of Armenia’s imported gas comes from Iran.