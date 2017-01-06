AYF-YOARF Eastern U.S.: The Year Ahead and Years to Come

Sireli ungerner, hamagirner,

We would like to wish our fellow ungers and community members a happy, successful, and prosperous New Year and a Merry Christmas. With 2017 well on its way, the Armenian Youth Federation-Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (AYF-YOARF) Eastern United States has set a plan for the coming year that will reenergize our members and strengthen our efforts to further our cause.

Three of the major discussions at the 83rd Annual Convention revolved around the longevity of our junior organization, the importance of our international presence, and the consistency of our senior membership. Realizing the importance of these three aspects in regards to our organization, we want to remind our membership to focus on these as they work throughout the year.

As discussed at the Convention, the junior organization and our junior membership are the most important elements of our organization. The education that our 10-16-year-olds learn within their badanegan years in the AYF is, in reality, planting the roots for the future of the organization and the Armenian people. For these reasons, high importance will be placed on strengthening the junior programs, including education and recruitment.

Also, high priority will be given to our international programs and overall image. Our members and hamagirs (supporters/sympathizers), as well as the community at large, must come together to support the great programs we currently have in Javakhk, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabagh/NKR), and Armenia. We are proud of the work that has been achieved over the past few years and strive to improve on them, so that we may better the future of the homeland and the diaspora.

Lastly, reenergizing our senior membership is yet another high priority. We are as strong as our members and we must rise together to tackle the challenges approaching us as a region in the year ahead and in years to come. Our region aims to implement AYF-YOARF programs in a way to attract and retain more members to strengthen our organization.

We look forward to the year ahead.

Ungeragan Cherm Parevnerov,

Central Executive

AYF-YOARF Eastern United States