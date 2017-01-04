AYF Philadelphia to Host National Athletic Tournament 2017

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. (A.W.)—This year’s annual Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) National Athletic Tournament (NAT), hosted by the AYF Philadelphia “Sebouh” chapter, will be held on Feb. 17-Feb 20, President’s Day weekend at the Embassy Suites near the Philadelphia Airport (9000 Bartram Ave, Philadelphia, Penn. 19153).

AYF teams from across the east and west coast will gather to compete in basketball and volleyball on Feb. 19 and 20. Gym locations will be announced shortly.

Evening entertainment will include DJ Mikey on the Feb. 17, an evening in downtown Philadelphia on the Feb. 18, and the big dance and award ceremony featuring Kevork Artinian and Friends on the Feb. 19 at the Embassy Suites banquet hall.

To book your room for the weekend at Embassy Suites, Philadelphia Airport, be sure to contact 215-365-4500 and mention “AYF” or click here for a special discounted rate.

The deadline for reservations is Jan. 19. The AYF Philadelphia “Sebouh” chapter is looking forward to see you all there for this extended format of the NAT.