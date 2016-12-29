Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian Engaged to Tennis Superstar Serena Williams

SAN FRANSISCO, Calif. (A.W.)—Armenian-American internet entrepreneur, activist, investor, and best-selling author Alexis Ohanian, who is best known for co-founding the social news website Reddit, announced on Dec. 29 that he is engaged to world-renown tennis superstar Serena Williams.

Williams, who has ranked world number one in tennis singles on six separate occasions by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), made the announcement in a Reddit post captioned “I said yes,” which Ohanian shared on Facebook.

Ohanian was born to Chris Ohanian, an Armenian-American who whose ancestors were Armenian Genocide survivors entered the U.S. as Syrian refugees, and a German-born mother, Anke. Ohanian first visited Armenia with the Kiva Microfunds non-profit organization. “I always wanted to connect with the homeland, but I finally got that chance in 2010 when I decided to leave Reddit to volunteer in Armenia with Kiva for four months,” he told 100 Lives, when the organization featured his profile in 2015.

Ohanian teamed up with several like-minded people in Armenia and organized the first TEDx Yerevan where famous people share ideas on how to make the world a better place to live in.

Below is a video of Ohanian’s TEDx Yerevan talk.