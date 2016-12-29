Armenian MFA Condemns Azerbaijani Attack, Urges Minsk Group to ‘Sober up’ Azerbaijani Leadership

YEREVAN—Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on Dec. 29, condemning what they called an “incursion attempt” by Azerbaijan on the state border with Armenia, and urged the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group to take “immediate steps to sober up the Azerbaijani leadership.”

“On numerous occasions the international community, via the Co-Chairs, has called to maintain the ceasefire, especially during the holidays. By undertaking military diversionary incursion on the Christmas and New Year’s Eve, Baku acts against the universal human values,” read a part of the statement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement can be read in its entirety below.

***

We condemn in the strongest terms today’s diversionary incursion attempt by Azerbaijan on the state border with Armenia, which resulted in human losses. We express our deepest condolences to the relatives and fellow servicemen of the fallen soldiers.

While the most serious damage caused to the settlement process in the result of the Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabagh/NKR) this April has not been overcome yet, Baku embarks on a new adventurism grossly violating the agreements reached at the Vienna and St. Petersburg summits and the commitment to settle the issue through peaceful means. This is how Baku responds to the Foreign Ministers of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries who urged in Hamburg to adhere strictly to the 1994/95 ceasefire agreements.

On numerous occasions the international community, via the Co-Chairs, has called to maintain the ceasefire, especially during the holidays. By undertaking military diversionary incursion on the Christmas and New Year’s Eve, Baku acts against the universal human values.

The international community, first and foremost the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries should take immediate steps to sober up the Azerbaijani leadership, who has lost the sense of reality, who ignores and opposes with defiance to their calls and demands.