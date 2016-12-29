ACAA Appeals to Community to Help Fortify Artsakh’s borderlands

WATERTOWN, Mass.—The Armenian Cultural Association of America (ACAA), through its Artsakh Fund, has undertaken the expansion of Arajamugh village in southern Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabagh Republic/NKR). With support from the Tufenkian Foundation, this initiative foresees construction of 50 homes, complete with a school, clinic, and cultural center to serve as a model village and help ensure longer-term resettlement focused on fortifying Artsakh’s border regions.

The Arajamugh village is found roughly 40 km beneath Hadrut, in territories liberated by Artsakh defense forces in late 1993. In terms of organized resettlement, it represents the country’s southernmost civilian presence. As such, it is an important outpost—one lying not far from the southeastern front recently subject to invasion of Azerbaijani forces.

To date, the Artsakh Fund has raised $160,000, and are in the process of completing:

18 single family homes

School with 12 classrooms

Village hall/cultural center

6 hectares of pomegranate orchards

The Artsakh Fund needs the community’s help to raise $45,000 for the following needs

Completion of 6 new single-family homes (now in progress)

Expansion of existing school to include 4 additional classrooms

Construction of medical clinic

Click here to make your donation now.

Please note that all donations made to the ACAA, 510(c)(3) corporation, are fully tax deductible. We thank you in advance for your support.