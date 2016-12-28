NKR MFA: ‘We Have No Intention of Handing Over Lands’

STEPANAKERT, NKR (A.W.)— Nagorno-Karabagh Republic (Artsakh/NKR) Foreign Affairs Minister Karen Mirzoyan told reporters on Dec. 28 that NKR authorities have no intention to concede territory.

”We have no intention of handing over lands. We do not have defeatist sentiments. We intend to develop, to advance, and to have a powerful country,” Mirzoyan said in his year-end press conference with journalists in Stepanakert.

The Foreign Minister noted that during the year, the most serious challenges facing the NKR Republic in general and the Foreign Ministry in particular were the large-scale aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan on April 2 and the elimination of its consequences. In this context, he said that the NKR Foreign Ministry has taken consistent steps to inform the international community about the causes and consequences of the April aggression, to reach the condemnation of the aggression, blatant violations of international humanitarian law, and the war crimes committed by the Azerbaijani armed forces during that period.

Mirzoyan noted that the country is focused on ensuring stability on the NKR Line of Contact (LoC), as well as creating necessary conditions for resuming negotiations. “Realization of the agreements, reached in Vienna and St. Petersburg, will become a serious step in this direction,” read a part of a statement about the press conference released by the Ministry.

The Foreign Minister reiterated that real progress in the process of the Azerbaijan-NKR conflict settlement can only be reached if the trilateral format of the negotiations is restored and the NKR, as a full-fledged party, directly participates in all its stages. Mirzoyan also noted that against the background of the April aggression, it had become especially evident that any proposal, which can pose even a minimal threat to the independence and security of the country, is unacceptable for Artsakh’s people and NKR authorities.

Mirzoyan then said that the international recognition of Artsakh is only real way of preventing further Azerbaijani aggression. The Foreign Minister expressed confidence that the international recognition of the NKR would also positively impact the peaceful settlement of the conflict, ensuring its irreversibility, and allowing to focus on the development of necessary mechanisms and conditions for the peaceful coexistence of two independent and sovereign states.

Mirzoyan concluded by assuring that the Ministry would continue to work for the international recognition of Artsakh and expansion of international cooperation on different levels in 2017.