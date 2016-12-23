Rustamyan: Armenia, Artsakh Would Not Exist with Ter Petrosyan’s Approach

YEREVAN (A.W.) – The recent statements made by former Armenian President Levon Ter Petrosyan are no surprise for the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF), said leader of the ARF Parliamentary Faction and head of the party’s political affairs Armen Rustamyan.

Speaking to Armenia’s 1in.am, Rustamyan said the ARF believes that if Armenians, as a nation, followed Ter Petrosyan’s approach to the Nagorno Karabagh (Artsakh/NKR) conflict, Karabagh and Armenia would not exist today.

“[Ter-Petrosyan’s] platform is one, which includes begging for peace. Considering the ambitions and strategic interests of our two neighbors [Turkey and Azerbaijan], begging for peace is something we will not settle for,” said Rustamyan. “Peace is earned and something to demand—which the Armenian people have done. Mr. Ter Petrosyan continues to deny this fact.”

Rustamyan went on to say that Ter Petrosyan’s platform is one, in which Armenians do not receive anything and instead return lands that they have fought for and currently live in.

“Ter-Petrosyan is constantly discussing a compromise. However, what does Azerbaijan compromise in this agreement?” Rustamyan asked, adding that an interim recognition status for Karabagh will not necessarily mean that Azerbaijan will recognize the country in the future. “It is surprising that Ter Petrosyan does not consider the will of Artsakh’s people and how they envision the conflict to be solved. In 2006, the people of Artsakh clearly expressed their will on the issue—the will on which the ARF’s approach is based,” Rustamyan added.