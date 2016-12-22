Mouradian, Bayraktar to Lecture in Zurich on Jan. 11

‘Syria, A Site of Genocide: From Armenian Death Camps in WWI, To Current IS Atrocities and War Against Kurds’

ZURICH, Switzerland—Former Armenian Weekly editor Dr. Khatchig Mouradian will be delivering a lecture and participating in a discussion with Seyhan Bayraktar at the University of Zurich on Jan. 11, 2017, at 6 p.m.

Mouradian’s lecture “The concentration camps in Syria, 1915-1917: The Second Phase of the Armenian Genocide,” will examine the world of the concentration camp during the Armenian Genocide, focusing on its organization and administration, as well as everyday life, violence, corruption, collaboration, and resistance within its confines.

Bayraktar’s lecture “Memory and politics: Does remembering past crimes matter?” will provides an insight into how outright genocide denial has turned into sophisticated denialism in the last years.

The event is supported by the Swiss National Science Foundation, the Centre for the History of Violence at the University of Newcastle (Australia), and the Department of History of the University of Zurich.

Mouradian holds a Ph.D. in history from the Strassler Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Clark University and a graduate certificate in Conflict Resolution from UMass Boston. He is a visiting scholar at the Center for the Study of Genocide and Human Rights (CGHR) at Rutgers University, where he also serves as the coordinator of the Armenian Genocide Program.

Bayraktar received her PhD in the Department of Political Science and Public Administration at the University of Konstanz (Germany). Her research interests lie in the politics of memory, the role of memory norms in international relations, migration politics and discourses, comparative genocide studies, political communication, and discourse analysis. She has done extensive research on Turkish politics, particularly with regard to the denial of the Armenian Genocide.

For more information about the lecture, please visit: http://www.agenda.uzh.ch/record.php?id=32819