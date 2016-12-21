Aliyev the Alligator: An Artsakh Allegory
Aliyev the Alligator will not change until he gets our Historical Land of Artsakh under Azerbaijantsi control. Is the Armenian Government doing anything to continue bringing this issue before the United Nations. I personally think that after 25 years of Artsakh Indepenence that Artsakh should be incorporated under the Republic of Armenia. I am disappointed in the Armenian Governments failure on this long delayed issue. Otherwise if not done then no Country around the world will come forth on recognizing Artsakh Independence.
