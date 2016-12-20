AYF-YOARF Launches ‘Hygiene for Hye Tahd’

WATERTOWN, Mass. (A.W.)— On Dec. 18, the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF-YOARF) Eastern Region United States announced the launch of its “Hygiene for Hye Tahd” initiative.

“Hygiene for Hye Tahd” is a care package drive organized to collect hygienic equipment for the soldiers of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabagh/NKR) Armed Forces.

Examples of acceptable donations include:

-first aid kits;

-toothbrush and toothpaste;

-razors and shaving cream;

-deodorant

“For this holiday season, collecting these basic needs for Artsakh is the least we could do for our soldiers protecting the borders of Artsakh,” said AYF Greater Boston “Nejdeh” chair Ani Khachatourian.

The deadline for donations is Jan. 10, 2017.

Collection bins have been so far set up at the Armenian Cultural and Educational Center (47 Nichols Ave, Watertown, Mass. 02472), Armenian Community Center of Michigan (19300 Ford Rd, Dearborn, Mich. 48128), Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church (635 Grove St, Worcester, Mass. 01605), and Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church in Providence (402 Broadway, Providence, R.I. 02909).

For more locations, contact your local AYF chapters. For any general questions, please email ce@ayf.org.

Monetary donations are also accepted.