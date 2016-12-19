Updated: Russia’s Ambassador to Turkey Shot Dead in Ankara

ANKARA, Turkey (A.W.)—Russia’s ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov suffered a fatal gunshot wound in an attack in Ankara on Dec.19. Though it was initially reported that the ambassador’s condition was unknown after being rushed to hospital, the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry has since announced that Karlov died in the attack.

“Terrorism will not pass! We will fight it resolutely. Memory of this outstanding Russian diplomat, a man who did so much to counter terrorism in his diplomatic line of work, Andrei Gennadyevich Karlov, will remain in our hearts forever,” director of the Information and Press Department of Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova said after the attack.

Karlov, who has served as ambassador since 2013, was reportedly delivering speech at a photo exhibit in Turkey’s capital when he was shot in the back. Three other people were reportedly injured in the attack.

According to CNN Turk, further gunfire was heard and the gunman was “neutralized,” after special forces surrounded the building.

The gunman reportedly shouted “We die in Aleppo, you die here” before shooting Karlov. The attacker reportedly also let guests out of the exhibition venue after he shot the diplomat.

A photo released by the Associated Press showed a man wearing a black suit and holding a pistol was pictured next to a body lying on the floor, reported the Independent.

According to some sources, the gunman was been identified as 22-year-old Mevlüt Mert Altıntaş, a police officer from the Ankara police special force department.