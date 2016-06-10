Latest:

UN Ambassador Samantha Power

2 Comments on

  1. avatar Bearge Miller // April 24, 2017 at 5:06 pm // Reply

    It is easy for you to say that now. Your sorrow may be sincere, but hollow and has little or no meaning/consolation to those whose family members were massacred.

  2. avatar Ara Nahapetian // April 25, 2017 at 9:24 am // Reply

    Thank you for your recognition of Armenian genocide before and after the Obama presidency. But We the Armenians wish you had expressed your own view on the subject when you were in power. That is the difference between leaders and followers of political expediency. This goes for President Obama too.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2016 Hairenik Association