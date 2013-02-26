Aznavour Congratulates Sarkisian, Praises His ‘Wisdom and Selfless Dedication’

YEREVAN (A.W.)—French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour has sent a congratulatory letter to President Serge Sarkisian on the occasion of his re-election, praising his “wisdom, unyielding will, and selfless dedication to the Fatherland and the Armenian people.”

The Armenian Weekly provides the English translation of the letter below.

***

Esteemed Mr. President,

I congratulate you on your re-election as president of the Republic of Armenia.

Your wisdom, unyielding will, and selfless dedication to the Fatherland and the Armenian people are invaluable for our country that faces serious challenges and threats.

I would like to wish you good health, strength, and energy in your difficult daily task of advancing the welfare of Armenia and the entire Armenian nation, so that you achieve more and more successes.

With deep respect,

Charles Aznavour