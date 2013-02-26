Aznavour Congratulates Sarkisian, Praises His ‘Wisdom and Selfless Dedication’
YEREVAN (A.W.)—French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour has sent a congratulatory letter to President Serge Sarkisian on the occasion of his re-election, praising his “wisdom, unyielding will, and selfless dedication to the Fatherland and the Armenian people.”
The Armenian Weekly provides the English translation of the letter below.
Esteemed Mr. President,
I congratulate you on your re-election as president of the Republic of Armenia.
Your wisdom, unyielding will, and selfless dedication to the Fatherland and the Armenian people are invaluable for our country that faces serious challenges and threats.
I would like to wish you good health, strength, and energy in your difficult daily task of advancing the welfare of Armenia and the entire Armenian nation, so that you achieve more and more successes.
With deep respect,
Charles Aznavour
կեցցե Mr Aznavour!
“[…]selfless dedication to the Fatherland”? As in the case of the defeatist Turkish-Armenian protocols? Or in the case of accepting that internationally “medz yeghern” and “genocide” mean the same thing? Selfless? Meaning instead of burning unearned money at the casinos he’ll give it to the soup kitchens and orphanages? Or instead of nurturing semiliterate thugs and oligarchs he’ll create conditions for the development of middle class? Or maybe he’ll have balls to throw several inherently corrupt government apparatchiks to jail? Or maybe he’ll finally answer to his people in the Fatherland as to who gave orders to open fire at peaceful demonstrators in March of 2008? Maybe those who were behind will finally face justice? Or maybe he’ll finally explain as to why he thinks his citizens continue to vote with their feet and emigrate? Or maybe he can explain why the majority of his people have disgust and apathy towards the government he presides over?
The list is long.
Are you as concerned about Mr. Hovanissian practically denying the Armenian Genocide in 2007 by using a denialist expression instead of ‘Genocide’, or you are only concerned about Pres Sargsyan saying Medz Yeghern, because you simply do not like the man ?
And do you have any proof of your wild allegations ? If you do then publicize them: don’t keep it to yourself. Let us all see it.
And majority of RoA Electorate do not have disgust for him, because 58% of those who have the legal right to officially express their approval or disapproval for him said they approve of him.
Actually Avery, I think it was 58% of the 60% voter turn out. Sadly it seems many people showed distrust for the process and did not vote. Even major political parties withdrew from the process by not fielding a candidate or endorsing one. No one has a mandate here. Personally, I wish Sarkisian and Hovanissian would work together for the good of Armenia.
I don’t know anything about Raffi Hovanissian practically denying the Armenian Genocide in 2007. Please provide us with the source. Whatever Hovanissian might or might not have said, he is not the head of state. His words or deeds, thus, cannot have the same impact as the words of an official figure. Whether I personally like or dislike Pres. Sargsyan has absolutely nothing to do with it.
“Wild allegations”? Publicize them? What is there to publicize? The well-known events of March 2008? The impunity of the orchestrators? The fact of the signing of the defeatist protocols with the Turks? The fact that the majority of the Armenian MPs have criminal background and no higher education, some of them have no education at all? That citizens continue to leave the country, disgusted and apathetic, as a result of the government policies?
About gambling. In 2008 Mr. Sargsyan was asked a question about his expensive visits and heavy losses at casinos and love for gambling. He refuted it by saying” “No, I am not a gambler.” He didn’t say: No, I haven’t made expensive visits and heavy losses at casinos. When presidential candidate Levon Ter-Petrossian made this statement: “Where is Serj Sargsyan taking us? I know where. He’s going to take you all, our people, our entire nation […] to the Monte Carlo casino […] and right there waste us all”, what do you think he meant by that?
Enough criticizing Sargsyan. Most of the fraudulent activity that went on wasn’t directly ordered by the president himself. Blame the culture of the country, no just one man at the “top”. Don’t compare your lives with that of America. Your sense of democracy is different with that of Armenia’s. Its not about who wins elections but who can best serve the interests of the sociopolitical and military establishments of this small country. Hovannisyan is nowhere near reaching that respect. Especially with the military, one of the strongest entities in Armenia.
I think Mr. Aznavour has some memory problem or dementia perhaps, he had forgotten what he said before. It is O.K for his age, he is irrational.
http://www.globalpost.com/dispatch/news/afp/130218/armenia-leader-canny-chess-player-soldiers-steel
Suggested reading for a little backgound on Sargsyan,
obviously Pres Sargsyan’s buddies bought GlobalPost editors to plant this fake puff piece about Pres Sargsyan.
Take a look at this, for example:
{Under his rule, Armenia has managed the unlikely feat of having a strategic partnership with its former Soviet master Russia while deepening ties with the EU, NATO and the United States as well as keeping a conspicuously warm friendship with its giant Islamic neighbour Iran.}
How can anyone say anything positive about the man ? It’s a lie: actually Mr. Raffi Hovanissian is the one that did all that.
Mr. Hovanissian was the real president past 5 years also, in addition to being the real president for the next 5 years.
“You are about to enter another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound but of mind. A journey into a wondrous land of imagination. Next stop, the Twilight Zone”
Greg makes an excellent point. The divisiveness must stop. Armenians have to find a way to work together. Institute fair laws, prosecute the corrupt, protect the rights of every citizen, provide jobs and national security. Raffi should use this moment as the gift it is, an opportunity to use his influence to accomplish good for the nation, whether or not he is president.
100% with you Pat . Avery and Greg!
Internal genocide in progress in Armenia – Charles Aznavour
December 13, 2011 – 17:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net – Armenian Ambassador to Switzerland, world-known chansonnier Charles Aznavour aimed yet another wave of criticism at Armenian authorities.
“My country is facing an internal genocide. The government leaves no chance to young people, stifling them till they flee the country. The problem is now past the political one – it turned into a universal issue to be addressed immediately,” Aznavour told Life Showbiz before his concert in Moscow.
In October interview to Nouvelles d’Arménie, Aznavour named mafia as the main reason for emigration from Armenia. “The government won’t stir a finger to help common people,” he added.
– See more at: http://www.panarmenian.net/eng/news/86474/#sthash.CbAKddJf.dpuf
Aznavour’s “Genocide”
http://www.lragir.am/engsrc/country24549.html
Ծերունական ցնդածութեան syndrome:
Վնաս չունի. իրեն կարելի՛ է:
