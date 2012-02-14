St. Gregory Church Celebrates $1 Million Renovation

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass.—Once targeted for relocation, St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church consecrated a new baptismal font and introduced a revamped sanctuary Feb. 12.

The 42nd anniversary celebration of the church was marked by a visit from His Eminence Archbishop Oshagan Choloyan, prelate, and a number of guests and clergy from throughout New England.

The event culminated the six years of preparation and planning that has resulted in some $1 million in modifications, thus stabilizing its presence at 158 Main St. in North Andover, home since 1970.

The community boasts more than 100 members with 50 schoolchildren and an average weekly attendance of 70 worshippers. Donations have come from 95 percent of the membership, despite the fragile economy.

The new sanctuary and accompanying hall named for the Jaffarian Family of Haverhill is expected to attract a rash of new members and give the parish fresh enthusiasm.

Still remaining is another construction phase that will provide new classrooms, a steeple, and lift to complement a new staircase and exterior granite steps.

“Our ancestors escaped a genocide and created a better life through God,” said Archbishop Choloyan. “They built churches before securing their own homes. But don’t be structured by the physical appearance of a church. Judge yourselves by your own morality and spiritual growth.”

The prelate was moved by the appearance of some 50 schoolchildren seated in the front pews and issued a challenge to the next generation—to keep the Armenian heritage and culture intact.

The new baptismal font proved an eye-catcher, bearing the name of the Apovian family and certainly a testament to the late Hagop Apovian, one of the first deacons of this church. A vivid painting of St. John the Baptist hangs above, commissioned by Peabody artist Ani Babaian.

The overhaul also included new windows and wall, carpeting, and hardwood floor refinishing, along with an updated electrical system, curtain, and chandeliers.

Assisting the prelate were Rev. Karekin Bedourian, pastor, and Rev. Vasken Bekiarian, Worcester, one-time interim pastor. Rev. Lenny Faris, pastor of the St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church of Lowell, was a special guest.

Over the past five months, services were being conducted in Jaffarian Hall while renovations took place in the sanctuary. The past three weeks proved a race against time in awaiting the archbishop’s arrival and having work completed by the target date.

“Our people had a vision to see the future of our church for their children,” said Father Bedourian. “It’s a place for us to gather each week and preserve our religious heritage.”

As late as the eve of the anniversary, final adjustments and preparations were in effect. More than 160 guests attended the banquet that followed. Children recited Armenian poetry and sang songs. The Prelacy presented a special award for dedicated service to the 16-member building committee, led by Richard Shahtanian and Joseph Almasian. Esteemed member Rose Narzakian presided over a traditional candle-lighting ceremony.

“For a church this size, it’s taken a lot of sacrifice for our people who’ve put this church above self,” said Shahtanian. “Their faith is very important to them and they want to preserve it. This work will create a platform for years to come.”

Singled out for her efforts in planning the anniversary dinner and work with the Sunday School and Armenian School children was Sossy Jeknavorian, superintendent, a major advocate of the building construction and financial support of this project.